Not Available

Beyond the Darklands is an Australian true crime television series that airs on the Seven Network. It is narrated by Samuel Johnson, with each episode focusing on a certain criminal (usually a murderer or team of murderers), with commentary from clinical psychologist Dr Leah Giarratano providing insight into the minds of the criminal(s). Beyond the Darklands Australia is based on the original New Zealand series and book created by the New Zealand clinical psychologist Nigel Latta