For the first time in Australia, here is a dedicated Australian produced hunting show on free to air television. The series is presented and produced by Rob Fickling from Moroka.30. We have seen Rob’s passion for Australian hunting through his business and impressive range of gear and designs and now this passion has flowed on to our television screens. As the name suggests “Beyond the Divide” provides an adventure hunting series that not only captures the spirit of hunters and hunting in this country, in and around the Great Dividing Range, but also portrays what it takes to be an Australian, hunting and surviving challenging environments overseas.