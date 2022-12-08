Not Available

This 13 episode series is a fascinating look at the poker world's most famous faces. Each episode captures the Poker World before the world's most-famous players were anybodies, and follows them through a major international gaming explosion. Director Rebekah Sindoris infiltrated the male dominated poker community quickly, at a time when it was small and close-knit, capturing the fears, thoughts, truths, egos, and dreams of the pros, before they were famous. Shot over a 3 year period, she chronicled the lives of the best players in the world as they rode the waves of gambling to eventual fame and fortune. Beyond The Felt is unique from all other poker programs, as it follows the players in their day-to-day lives, with intimate stories and interviews from the entire poker community. Every episode provides an in-depth view into the minds of the pros, their families, and how they live at home and on the road. For poker players, the biggest struggle to stay on top. Beyond The Felt takes the viewer on a “no-limits” journey behind-the-scenes of winner-takes-all world of professional poker