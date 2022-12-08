Beyond The Rave

Not Available

The story follows the last hours of freedom of local soldier Ed, who is flying out to Iraq the following morning. With the help of his best friend, Necro, he spends his last night in the UK tracking down his missing girlfriend, Jen, who was last seen partying with a bizarre group of hardcore nocturnal ravers led by the mysterious Melech. When he catches up with Jen at a party or rave in a remote forest, Ed discovers that Melech’s crowd are vampires, using the rave to lure victims. Melech and his cult intend to harvest the victims' blood and use it to sustain themselves on a long sea voyage they are planning. Their plans go awry, however, when Ed and several other rave participants offer lethal resistance to the vampires.