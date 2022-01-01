Not Available

Beyond Tomorrow follows in the footsteps of the highly successful science and technology format Beyond 2000 which was broadcast for the first time on the Seven Network, Australia, on July 27 1985. Beyond 2000 was seen by viewers in over 100 countries, in at least 10 different languages and ran for 14 series. Beyond 2000's reporting team covered stories from around the globe on technology, medicine, aviation, computers, space, agriculture, transport, architecture, entertainment, energy, environment, sport, music, and leisure. With a regular viewership of more than 50 million people, Beyond 2000 was the most widely-travelled and widely-seen program of its type in the world. The rebirth of the program as Beyond Tomorrow on the Seven Network, Australia was marked by the transmission of the first episode on June 1, 2005. In its first series as Beyond Tomorrow, the program has visited more than 16 countries, producing more than 130 stories on cutting edge technology and medical breakthroughs which are shaping the 21st century.