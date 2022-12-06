Not Available

Beyond Westworld

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    MGM Television

    Beyond Westworld was a short-lived 1980 television series that carried on the stories of the two feature films, Westworld and Futureworld. It featured Jim McMullan as Security Chief John Moore of the Delos Corporation. The story revolved around John Moore having to stop the evil scientist, Quaid, as he planned to use the robots in Delos to try to take over the world. Despite being nominated for two Emmys (Outstanding Achievement In Makeup, and Outstanding Art Direction For A Series), only five episodes were produced, and only three of them were aired before cancellation.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images