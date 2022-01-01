Not Available

Bhí mé ann is a unique landmark EU PEACE III funded documentary series that recounts the stories of those who tried to live ordinary everyday lives throughout the conflict in the North. Parents, Children, Husbands, Wives, Teachers, Firemen, Nurse’s and Soldiers people from all walks of life yet they have one thing in common – Bhí mé ann (I was there). People from all sides of the community have stories to tell. The series, which begins broadcasts on Thursday the 24th of September 2015 at 11.45pm on RTÉ One gives a unique insight into the lives of ordinary people surviving through extraordinary times.