Bible Mysteries

A series of programmes exploring great figures and events from biblical times. Historical, archaeological and anthropological evidence gives fresh insights into the historical realities of the times. Stylish drama re-enactments, CGI graphics, and expert opinions offer a comprehensive exploration into some of the Bible's most compelling people and stories. Was Mary Magdalene really a prostitute? Where was St Peter laid to rest? Did Joseph actually have a 'coat of many colours'? Did Herod really order the massacre of the innocents? This series answers these questions and more.