Each year, amazing new discoveries bring the Biblical ancient world to life, but rather than solve riddles, the discoveries only seem to shroud the era deeper in controversy and myth. "BIBLICAL CONSPIRACIES" will explore several of the most unexpected finds of the last few years—and uncover the bizarre secrets behind them. With the aid of cutting-edge technology, this four-part series brings viewers to the crumbling tombs, palaces and ruins of the Holy Land in search of ancient conspiracies hidden away for thousands of years.