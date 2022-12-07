Not Available

Explore the greatest events of the Bible and see how new scientific discoveries can explain how they happened. A new breed of scientist proclaims that natural mega-disasters are part of the earth's heritage, such as super-volcanoes, asteroid strikes, global warming, and polar ice-melt - they’ve all happened in the past and will happen again. According to this science, ancient mega-disasters were recorded by early man in folk legends, primitive myths, ancient chronicles and the Bible itself. Biblical Mysteries Explained investigates two of the Bible's strangest mysteries: Exodus and Sodom & Gomorrah. The tales are miraculous and disturbing, but new discoveries in geology, archaeology, astronomy and climatology suggest these stories may actually refer to real events. In this three-part series we explore the greatest events of the Bible and reveal new scientific discoveries that explain how they may have happened.