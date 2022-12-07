Not Available

This two-part series separates fact from faith to reveal the truth behind the Biblical plagues. In the first episode, archaeologists on the Nile Delta excavate the site of the lost city of Pi-Ramesse, the place named as the setting for Moses' plagues. Research reveals new evidence that the plagues of Egypt may have actually happened just as the Bible describes. These plagues included red river water, droves of frogs, insects, disease, hail, locusts, and darkness. After surviving these plagues -- including a final mysterious 10th plague that killed the firstborns of Egypt -- Moses led the Hebrews out of Egypt on foot. In the second episode, archaeologists find the mysterious remains of a sudden mass departure of a Semitic people who dominated Egypt for a century until they were forcibly expelled by the Pharaohs.