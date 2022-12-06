Not Available

The show is a live action comedy for preschoolers, and follows the lives of puppets Big and Small. Big is a large purple creature with pink spots on his back. Big is very calm, and caring. Small is a very energetic and loud orange creature. Ruby is a pink mouse with red hair. Ruby lives in Big and Small's house in a mousehole. Twiba is a green worm that lives in an apple in the apple tree. Twiba is an acronym which stands for "The Worm In Big's Apple." The Frogs are two green frogs that live in the backyard pond. T-Rex is Big's stuffed animal, and favourite possession. However, Small dislikes T-Rex.