Combining live action, puppetry and computer-generated imagery, Big Babies is an innovative new comedy series starring two 10-month-old babies with the heads of two men in their late twenties. Rocco gets dropped at Brooks's house every day by his mum and has a sunny and positive outlook on life, whereas his best friend, Brooks, is a tad more cynical and jaded, even at 10 months. The boys would happily sit and watch television all day if Brooks's mum, Carole, didn't take them out for excursions in their double buggy. Trips to the park, the duck pond, the pet shop, or even just a drive in the car all provide the backdrop to a series of surreal, vibrant and outrageously funny adventures. On these trips viewers meet the babies' playmates: fashionista baby Calais Savoy; hippy baby Daisy; and the Gonch, "the coolest kid in town", who has always done everything cooler and bigger and better than Rocco and Brooks. When the babies are away, the toys on the nursery toy shelf come out to play - and that's when the trouble really starts. The shelf is led by Budge, a stuffed toy made by Brooks's nan. Budge has a thing about biscuits and will do anything to get them, even if it ends up ruining Rocco and Brooks's day. The show is created by the comedy collective Broken Biscuits, led by writer/director Jon Riche and writer/performer Spencer Jones, with Sharon Horgan as programme consultant.