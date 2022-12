Not Available

Every Big Block Singsong episode features a unique character that sings their very own song. From a pop song about noses to a hip-hop jam about peekaboo, from a hand-clapper about being a slug to a disco anthem about magic, each Big Block song offers up quirky lyrics, loveable wit and a catchy tune. The result is a funny, attention-grabbing, immensely re-watchable series for young viewers with a myriad of characters and a medley of memorable songs!