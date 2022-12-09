Not Available

A major new live series celebrating the wildlife success story of Monterey Bay, California. Once ravaged by humans, now everything's returning: humpback whales, blue whales, sea lions, elephant seals, sea otters, great white sharks and more all convene in Monterey Bay once a year. Big Blue Live will bring together scientists, filmmakers and photographers, animal behaviorists, and other experts over the course of three spectacular nights. With multiple live TV feeds for the UK, the US East and West Coasts, as well as streaming online and in social media, viewers can watch one of nature’s great “reality” shows delivered through state-of-the-art filming technologies and live reports from air, sea, and below the waves.