Big Brian The Fortune Seller

The average home has thousands of personal effects, from junk to pricey antiques. But when a homeowner needs to liquidate in a hurry, "Big Brian" Elenson and his company, 2muchstuff4me, kick estate sales into the action-packed stratosphere. Brian tears houses apart for anything of value, sells it in a one-day, no-refunds, all-sales-are-final slam-bag auction, and makes all the junk disappear. With hundreds of thousands of dollars potentially up for grabs, this ain’t your grandma’s tag sale.