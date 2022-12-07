Not Available

TLC plans to make over Tuesday nights with two fashion-filled premieres on May 29. Following at 10pm, viewers will get another dose of Stacy London, but this time behind the cameras as executive producer. TLC premieres "BIG BROOKLYN STYLE", a new series that follows husband and wife business owners Lisa and Jim Dolan, as they revise and revolutionize the norms of plus-size shopping experiences in their Brooklyn clothing store, Lee Lee's Valise. Each episode will focus on three different customers as their intimate shopping experience at the store, combined with Lisa's distinctive clothing line, helps transform their lives. The network has ordered eight half-hour episodes. (Source: TLC)