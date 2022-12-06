Not Available

Seven men and five women compete for the prize of $50,000 in the most popular Reality TV series in Africa. If they want to win, the contestants will have to endure 106 days of living with eleven other people, weekly tasks, nominations and evictions, with eleven of the contestants evicted only one will remain as winner of Big Brother Africa. As well as all the usual Big Brother format ideas, the African version of the show has a different focus, with each of the contestants representing their own home country of Africa. 1 Continent 1 Winner