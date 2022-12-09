Big Brother (BG)

Not Available

Big Brother is a reality show based on the Big Brother series by Endemol. The show originates from the Netherlands, where in 1999 the very first season was aired. In Bulgaria, the first season of Big Brother was aired in 2004 on Nova Television, and quickly became one of the most successful TV formats in the country. Niki Kunchev was the main presenter in all editions, except for Big Brother 4, where he was replaced by Milen Tsvetkov. Evelina Pavlova was a co-host in the period 2004-2006. Five main and three celebrity seasons have been produced so far. However, due to the lower ratings in the fifth season, there are no plans for future editions. Between 2004 and 2008 the show was a co-production between Nova Television and SIA Advertising, and with Old School Productions in 2009-2010.