Not Available

Big Brother Brasil is a Brazilian version of the Big Brother reality television show based on the Dutch television series of the same name that was originally created in 1997 by John de Mol. The show is based on a group of strangers, known as housemates, living together twenty-four hours a day in the "Big Brother" house, isolated from the outside world while having all their steps followed by cameras around-the-clock, with no privacy for three months. The housemates compete for the chance to win the grand prize by avoiding weekly eviction, until the last housemate remains at the end of the season that can claim the grand prize. The show's host is journalist Pedro Bial. Rede Globo's website and a Globo-owned pay-per-view channel offer round-the-clock coverage. The Seasons 5 and 7 were the most popular seasons. Sabrina Sato is one of the hosts of Panico na TV, Grazi Massafera is an soap opera actress at Rede Globo and Íris Stefanelli is a reporter for TV Fama. The three can be considered the most successful contestants of the show, although none of them have won the show.