Big Brother Canada

Big Brother is a Canadian reality television show in which a group of contestants, known as "HouseGuests", are sequestered in the Big Brother House, under the surveillance of cameras and microphones, for the chance to win a grand prize of $100,000 by being the last remaining HouseGuest. Each week, the HouseGuests vote to evict one of their own until two HouseGuests remain on finale night. The winner is decided by the last seven evicted HouseGuests, known as the Big Brother Jury.