Not Available

Big Brother's Big Mouth was introduced with Big Brother 5 and was hosted by Russell Brand. A studio audience of fans and two celebrity guests discuss the latest happenings in the Big Brother House, while viewers are able to contribute via phone, e-mail, text polls, or by leaving a message on the 24-hour "Mouthpiece" rant line. During series 8 and 9 of Big Brother, the show was hosted by guest presenters although James Corden and Mathew Horne fronted the show during January's Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack. After his Week One and Week Twelve stints on the 2008 Big Mouth, Jack Whitehall presented the 2009 Celebrity Big Brother edition full time. Davina McCall was the host for the 2009 series, which had a revised format and was moved to a weekly hour-long slot after the eviction show.