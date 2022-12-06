Not Available

BBLB is a spin-off from Big Brother (UK) and T4. The series is presented by George Lamb and Emma Willis and has run alongside the last 10 series of Big Brother (UK) including 6 celebrity specials and Ultimate Big Brother in 2010. Each week, the housemate evicted from the Big Brother house the previous week traditionally spends another week on Big Brother's Little Brother, answering questions and taking part in Call BBLB along with other features. The show also boasts celebrity guests and experts who come in to discuss and analyse the remaining Big Brother housemates. BBLB can currently be seen weekdays at 6:00pm on E4 and on Sunday afternoons as part of T4.