Big Cat Diaries

After 12 years of broadcast, Big Cat went live! An unprecedented three weeks of live webcasting meant that you could follow the fortunes of Africa's biggest predators and their prey 24-hours a day. With live webcams, daily videos and reports from the crew's mobile phones and a week of live television beamed directly from the heart of Kenya's Masai Mara game reserve, the big cats came closer to you than ever before. Two new presenters, newsreader Kate Silverton and local Masai guide Jackson Looseyia, joined Simon King and Jonathan Scott at their camp next to the Mara River. With a supporting cast of hyenas, hippos, jackals, wildebeest and of course the cats, anything could happen at any time. Like domestic cats, lions have superb night-vision. Their prey didn't see them coming but you did, as infra-red technology revealed what went bump, howl and roar in the African night. The Big Cat Live webcams even managed to catch what we believe is the first live lion kill broadcast on the internet.