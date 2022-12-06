Not Available

Big Cat Diary (known as Big Cat Week from 2004 - 2008, then Big Cat Live from 2008) is a documentary film that has been running since July 1996 on BBC television. The documentary is set in the Masai Mara and follows the adventures of big cats. Normally each year they have a lion pride, a cheetah and a leopard. The series is set in the Masai Mara. The reason the Mara is such a great place for a documentary is because of the great migration. This means there will be a lot of hunting for the animals they film and also a greater chance of survival. Big Cat Diary was first filmed in 1996 and shown on BBC One. Updates followed, and new characters were introduced every two years or so on BBC Two. In 2002, the two original presenters, Jonathan Scott and Simon King, were joined by Saba Douglas-Hamilton. In 2004, there was a change of format for the fifth visit to the Mara. BBC One showed nightly programmes over the course of a week instead of over several months. In 2005, for the first time, they were able to put exclusive broadband footage on the website adding context and detail to the TV experience. In 2006, there were new programmes with a BBC Three spin-off, Big Cat Uncut and a 10th anniversary special. The first video field reports from the 2006 filming trip were a new addition to the website.