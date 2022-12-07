Not Available

Each programme contains fun and innovative recipes, a story, songs and a 'real world' film, looking at the origins of one of the ingredients. These sequences explore where many ingredients are found, specifically whether they are grown, or are processed. Ben and Small's recipes are simple, but different, and are inspired by the arrival of a different character coming into the cafe at the beginning of each show. The programmes are humourous and encourage parents to watch alongside their child, picking up on the catch phrases and singing along with the songs. Hygiene and safety tips are given throughout Big Cook Little Cook, reinforcing how to cook safely. The characters use a range of ingredients to promote healthy eating and inventive cooking. Many different foods are introduced throughout the series and children are encouraged to try things they may normally not.