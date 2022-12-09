Not Available

Big Crazy Family Adventure tracks the epic journey of the Kirkby family. Travel writer, wilderness guide and photographer Bruce Kirkby, wife Christine and their two young children travel halfway around the world without taking a single airplane. Beginning in Kimberley, British Columbia, the 13,000-mile trek concludes 96 days later when the family arrives at a remote monastery in the Himalayas, where they'll live and work for three months with Buddhist monks. In nine hour-long episodes, the Kirbys disconnect from the barrage of daily technology and information overload to enjoy quality time with one another, discovering untouched landscapes, unique cultures and life's simple pleasures. Air travel of any kind is discarded, instead travelling by canoe, container ship, ferry, train, pony, their own feet, and more.