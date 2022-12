Not Available

Robbie Box is one of life’s good guys - but there is one problem, Robbie has a gambling addiction. In the low-life circuit of pubs, bookies and smoky gambling dens, he rides a rollercoaster from bankruptcy to wealth and back again, but when it jeopardises his relationship with his girlfriend, Jan, he is determined to give it all up - until the next big game… all-night poker session… race meeting…