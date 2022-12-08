Not Available

Centered in the fascinating and gritty underworld of post-Katrina New Orleans, "Big Easy Justice" follows legendary bounty hunter, Tat-2, and his Elite Fugitive Recovery Team, as they hunt down some of the city's most elusive criminals. With the support of local law enforcement, deep knowledge of the streets and an iron fist, Tat-2, a New Orleans native, has a single mission: keep his city safe by keeping the bad guys off the streets. Hardened by years of working such a dangerous job, Tat-2 shows no fear on the job and will utilize any means necessary, within the boundaries of the law, to apprehend his prey.