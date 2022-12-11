Big Easy Motors

Not Available

There's undiscovered treasure in the bayous of Louisiana and Charles Handler knows how to find it. From a 1957 Chevy Bel Air convertible to a 1967 Shelby Mustang GT, Handler and his team find long-forgotten piles of junk into dazzling custom cars. He searches all over Louisiana for one-of-a-kind classics, invests his own money to fix them up, and then sells them at auction. These treasures can sell for big money so there's a huge profit to be made, if everything goes according to plan. Each episode, based in New Orleans, will feature amazing vehicle restorations and high stakes auctions where everything's on the line.