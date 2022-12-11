Not Available

Big Fish Texas follows Galveston’s Guindon family as they try to keep Katie’s Seafood Market – their family business – growing and thriving at all costs. A homegrown enterprise built both on land and at sea, the challenges at Katie’s are everywhere. On the water, they battle against long days, longer nights, a sea full of predators, and Mother Nature’s whims. At home base, they struggle to juggle surpluses, shortages, and orders while also processing a quarter of the Gulf’s deep-water fish and spearheading initiatives to preserve their fishery. But no matter how busy the business keeps them, at the end of the day this is a family built on old-fashioned values, and they’d never miss an opportunity to get together for a good laugh and a home-cooked meal.