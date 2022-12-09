Big Giant Swords

Not Available

Mike Craughwell hopes to turn a spare-time passion into a full-time profession. Craughwell is a welder who specializes in making gigantic swords. Joined by a motley crew of artists and builders in the woods of Martha's Vineyard, ``Irish'' Mike painstakingly creates the unique swords by hand. Some are 8 feet long and weigh up to 100 pounds. Once inspired by video games and 1980s fantasy sci-fi movies to build life-sized replicas of weapons, Mike now focuses on original works. However, the business's fortunes may rest on the jobs done by his questionable hires, who were the only candidates available on the island. The completed projects are put to outlandish tests, adding authenticity.