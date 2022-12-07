Not Available

BIG GREEN RABBIT encourages families to make good decisions about their health and the health of the planet. With a unique mix of live action, animation and original music, BIG GREEN RABBIT takes children ages 3 to 6 to faraway places, such as a tropical rainforest and the Galapagos Islands, and also illustrates the possibilities of discovery closer to home. BIG GREEN RABBIT stars Charlie, a plush stuffed animal that comes to life as the walking, talking seven-and-a-half-foot-tall Big Green Rabbit thanks to the vivid imagination of his best friend, Isabelle. Together, Charlie and Isabelle learn about nature and science, explore distant places and meet new friends.