After settling on a redecoration project and how much they have to spend, one owner lucky homeowner gets to choose between three in-demand designers to give their space the makeover it needs. They also get the chance to answer a skill-testing question to win some bonus funds to put towards their renovation budget. Combining ingenuity and a lot of design-savvy, the designer and the homeowner transform the problematic space from a big dud into a grand design.