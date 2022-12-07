Not Available

Josh (Chris Gethard of Upright CItizens Brigade) loses his big city banking job and has to move back home and onto his parents' couch in Big Lake, PA. He reunites with Glenn (Horatio Sanz, "Saturday Night Live"), his childhood best friend who's fresh out of minimum security prison, and their favorite high school teacher Mr. Chris Henkel (Chris Parnell, "SNL," "30 Rock"), all the while dealing with a Dad who's trying to kick him out of the house, a Mom who's maybe taking too many diet pills, and a seemingly dorky 13-year-old brother who's secretly running a small criminal empire. Josh needs to new job and move off his parents' couch. But right now he and his friends are too busy with iguanas, fighting bears, Serbian death metal enthusiasts, the Hooded Beast, and, of course, Lee Harvey Osworld.