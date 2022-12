Not Available

Kim Ji Hyuk (Kang Ji Hwan) lives a hard knocked life, but when the orphan meets the modest restaurateur Hong Dal Sook (Song Ok Suk), he gains a mother figure and works hard to open his own restaurant one day. Then suddenly, the family behind Korea's most powerful corporation claims that he is their long lost son. When Ji Hyeok discovers the Hyunsung family's ulterior motives, he swears to bring down the company that destroyed the life he worked so hard to build.