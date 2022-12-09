Not Available

Big Rig Bounty Hunters is a reality program on the History Channel premiering in February, 2013, which observes men in action who do discovery and retrieval of lost, stolen, or otherwise missing tractor-trailer rigs and in some cases, towed vehicles and cargo on trailers. The style of the show is somewhat similar to another show on the History Channel dealing with operation of large trucks, Ice Road Truckers. The show highlights the activities of several crews of recovery agents all over the US who perform various recoveries of stolen or abandoned vehicles or rescues of incapacitated vehicles. The men get paid for their recovery actions and can receive bonuses for successful recovery of the cargo or contents of the trailers.