Not Available

It is the first day of term at Bedgrove Infant School in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and 30 four-yearolds are about to start ‘big school’ for the first time. Documentary series that follows the new members of Class FF through their daily ups and downs as they adjust to lives in a new environment. Aimed at young children who will soon be experiencing the move themselves, the series charts the kids’ various adventures associated with a new school –from their first lunch and their first PE lesson, to the end of term Easter celebrations and goodbyes to new friends. There are rules to be learned, friends to be made, birthdays to be celebrated and much more. Among the children featured in the series are Elliott, Grace, Eve, Matthew and Elise.