Born John Smith in the small town of Unionville, Tennessee, Big Smo is a country boy turned charismatic "hip-hop" artist ( a blend of country, Southern rock and hip-hop) who just signed to Warner Bros. Records. While music is Smo's lifelong passion, he's a family man first and foremost. Surround by a lively extended entourage including his mother, childhood buddies, long-time girlfriend and two young daughters, Smo is driven to stay grounded and succeed in a business known for hard living.