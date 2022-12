Not Available

Bri and Brad Jordan are the world's smallest siblings. 23-year-old Bri is 18 pounds and 27 inches tall; 21-year-old Brad is 35 pounds and 38 inches tall, watch as cameras follow them through their daily actives. Brad is a cheerleader who loves to do gymnastics and karate and Bri spends her time baking cupcakes and hanging out with friends.