Redneck Heaven is full of bikini-clad women who call the shots and dish up a unique form of Southern hospitality. Located in north Texas, it's a bar/restaurant -- or, as some call it, a ``breastaurant'' -- that makes a sensual setting for ``Big Tips Texas,'' a docureality series starring Redneck's fun-loving female staff. The friends are seen interacting with one another at the popular watering hole and in off-duty hours, during which viewers learn how some of the women hope to use Redneck Heaven as a springboard to bigger and better opportunities. The mix of veterans and newbies include the boss, Typhani; Amber, who considers the workplace her second home; top bartender Claire; hopeful law student Sabrina; Kristyn, who wants to be a fashion designer; rodeo princess Morgan; Macy, a Texas farm girl; and Chicago transplant Jillian.