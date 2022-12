Not Available

Comedy about a touring circus that has become dilapidated and tries to stay afloat despite having rubbish acts and clowns that are dreadful... Erasmus is a petty criminal that has been in prison and has an ongoing feud with the clown 'Geoff' and constantly tries to get rid of him, as well as trying to raise cash in any way. Boyco, the acrobat is eastern European and in love with Lizzie.