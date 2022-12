Not Available

A comedic unscripted illusionist stunt series featuring master magicians and daredevils Chris Ramsay, Eric Leclerc, Wes Barker and Alex Boyer. From shock collar card tricks to mind bending one of their own cars in broad daylight, no stunt is off limits and no line is uncrossable to these self-proclaimed “Abracadipshits.” Viewers will also get a peek behind the curtain when they reveal how some of these unforgettable experiences were created.