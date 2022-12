Not Available

Big Wave Hellmen documents the journey and competition of big wave surfers Mark Healey, Shane Dorian, Greg Long, Grant “Twig” Baker and Ryan Hipwood in their quest and the title of “Big Wave Hellman of the Year.” Each surfer’s efforts will be judged by big wave legends Greg Noll and Mike Parsons, and accomplished surf journalist Chris Dixon, with scores determined by the height of each wave multiplied by degree of difficulty combined with execution.