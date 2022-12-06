Not Available

Big Windup!

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The series, set in Saitama, follows Ren Mihashi, who had previously excelled as his middle school baseball team`s ace pitcher, due to his grandfather`s connections as its manager. As he graduates to high school, whose baseball team his grandfather does not manage, he initially does not believe he is good enough to succeed at baseball, however, but assisted by his friends, he grows in stature, confidence and skill, helping his team excel with his own ability.

Cast

Yuichi NakamuraTakaya Abe
Tsubasa YonagaRen Mihashi
Atsushi KisaichiYoshirou Hamada
Chihiro SuzukiYuuto Sakaeguchi
Hiro ShimonoYuuichirou Tajima
Jun FukuyamaHiroyuki Oda

