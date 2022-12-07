Not Available

Kumiko Yoshikawa joins the Big Wing company at Tokyo International Airport. It's her first day and she is full of enthusiasm, but that leads her into trouble. She gives an old lady who is running late for her plane a piggy-back to the departure lounge only to delay the flight's departure even more. Then, while away returning a lost wallet, her counter is robbed. However, Big Wing general manager, Shoko Hanamura (Yoko Nogiwa) sees potential in Kumiko's dedication to her customers.