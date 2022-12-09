Not Available

Dating can be one of the most difficult parts of a woman’s life, but being extra curvy can make it that much more complicated. "Big Women: Big Love" examines the lives of five plus-sized women as they navigate the tricky waters of the turbulent and sometimes harsh dating scene, struggling through bad dates and worse judgements. Shining a light on a group of women who are rarely the focus of TV cameras, the show provides a unique point of view on their experiences in love and life.