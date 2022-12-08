Biker Battleground Phoenix

Not Available

Some consider Phoenix to be the custom-motorcycle-building capital, where shops compete for clients willing to pay upward of $150,000 for a fully customized product. This reality series follows five of the desert's top designers -- ranging from the archetype to the newcomer. The rival crews strive for a share of the personalized-rides milieu. "Godfather'' Paul Yaffe claims to have spawned the craze in Phoenix; hot-headed John Shope entered the business in the '80s and calls himself the industry's Mötley Crüe; deep-pocketed Len Edmondson sold a multimillion-dollar construction business to pursue his love of cycles; newcomer Kody McNew quickly became one of the strongest contenders; and underdog Brian Jenkins handcrafts every part of his bikes.