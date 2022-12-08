Not Available

We've found the country's best hometown motorcycle craftsmen. And their futures are riding... on your tweets. In every corner of America, backyard bike builders have been creating motorcycle works of art that haven't got the attention they deserve. Now, in #BikerLive, they get the chance to prove they have what it takes to become motorcycle legends. #BikerLive gives viewers a raw and real look inside the world -- and personalities -- of custom motorcycle builders. Each episode follows 3 bike builders who are given 5 weeks and $15,000.00 to build their dream bike. America will ultimately decide that very night, LIVE, who built it best in that region. #BikerLive will give talented builders across the country the opportunity to bring their shop to the next level and give viewers a chance to see some of the best custom builds in the world.