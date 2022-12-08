Not Available

Bikie Wars: Brothers in Arms

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The series tells the true story of the Milperra massacre, when the Bandidos and the Comancheros motorcycle clubs went to war on Father's Day, Sunday 2 September 1984. The massacre had its beginnings after a group of Comancheros broke away and formed the first Bandidos Motorcycle Club chapter in Australia. This resulted in intense rivalry between the two chapters. At a public swap meet at the Viking Hotel at Milperra, a brief but violent battle ensued with seven people shot dead, including a 14 year old innocent bystander. A further 28 people were wounded with 20 requiring hospitalisation

Cast

